Hampton’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wins Butkus Award as nation’s best linebacker

PORTSMOUTH (WAVV) – Hampton’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a senior at Notre Dame, was named the 2020 recipient of the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.

Owusu-Koramoah, a graduate of Bethel High School, became just the third player from Notre Dame to win the award. The 6-foot-1, 215 pound Owusu-Koramoah finished the regular season with 56 tackles, 38 solo tackles, three forced fumbles and a scoop-and-score touchdown against Clemson.

The selection committee stated: “Owusu-Koramoah has proven to be an impact defender for one of the nation’s top defenses. He is deployed in many alignments and must be accounted for wherever he aligns on the field. His versatility sets him apart and distinguished his contributions, with the unique ability to defend the pass as well as the run and factor as a weapon blitzing. He possesses an explosive skill set that translated to making plays at every level of the defense.”

Owusu-Koramoah will lead the Irish defense when they take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1.