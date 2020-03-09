Hampton’s dream run ends with loss to Winthrop in Big South title game

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — After upsetting the top seed Radford in the semifinal round, Hampton University came out clicking against Winthrop in the Big South Tournament championship game.

The Pirates took a 22-9 lead after Jermaine Marrow’s three-pointer in the first half, and seemed poised to complete a Cinderella run to the Big Dance. But it was not meant to be.

Freshman DJ Burns scores 16 points, 12 of them in a critical second half stretch, to lead the Winthrop to a 76-68 win over Hampton on Sunday.

It is Winthrop’s 11th tournament appearance — all since 1999 — but only the Eagles second in the past 10 seasons. Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, the nation’s third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18.

He scored 36 in the Pirates semifinal win over the Highlanders on Friday night.