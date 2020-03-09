1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus One person dead after overnight shooting in Norfolk Person found dead inside Norfolk home after early morning fire

Hampton’s dream run ends with loss to Winthrop in Big South title game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — After upsetting the top seed Radford in the semifinal round, Hampton University came out clicking against Winthrop in the Big South Tournament championship game.

The Pirates took a 22-9 lead after Jermaine Marrow’s three-pointer in the first half, and seemed poised to complete a Cinderella run to the Big Dance. But it was not meant to be.

Freshman DJ Burns scores 16 points, 12 of them in a critical second half stretch, to lead the Winthrop to a 76-68 win over Hampton on Sunday.

It is Winthrop’s 11th tournament appearance — all since 1999 — but only the Eagles second in the past 10 seasons. Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, the nation’s third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18.

He scored 36 in the Pirates semifinal win over the Highlanders on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories