Hampton routs Longwood in Big South tournament quarters

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists and No. 5-seed Hampton beat No. 4-seed Longwood 80-53 in a quarterfinal of the Big South Conference tournament.

The Pirates (14-18) advance to the semifinals against No. 1-seed Radford (21-10) on Friday. Greg Heckstall scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Hampton, which held the Lancers to 14 first-half points and led by as many as 31.

Ben Stanley scored 12 points. Jaylon Wilson scored 17 points and Juan Munoz had 10 for Longwood (14-18), which was outshot 51% (27 of 53) to 33% (19 of 57) from the field.