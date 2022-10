HAMPTON (WAVY) – Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead Richmond past Hampton 41-10 on Homecoming Saturday at Armstrong Stadium.

The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association) also managed to contain the Pirates rushing attack, which was held to just 44 yards.

The Pirates (4-3, 1-3 in CAA) will travel to Villanova next weekend.