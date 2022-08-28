HAMPTON (WAVY) – For the first time in 52 years, there was a new head coach roaming the sidelines for the Hampton High School football team. Woodrow Wilson, who took over for the retired Mike Smith, began his tenure with a win after his Crabbers defeated Gloucester 16-0 at Darling Stadium on Saturday.

“Kids played hard,” said Wilson, who played at Hampton High School and won state championships as both a player and an assistant coach under Smith. “(It was a) very hot, humid day, (and I) couldn’t asked no more.

“(My team) gave me everything that I asked of them and we came out with the W.”