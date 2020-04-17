Hamlin looks for iRacing win at virtual Richmond

RICHMOND (WAVY) – This would have been a “homecoming week” for Denny Hamlin. The Chesterfield native was hoping for his fourth career win at Richmond Raceway, which has always been considered his hometown track.

With NASCAR and the rest of the sports world still shut down due to the Coronavirus, Hamlin will instead try for his second virtual win this season, and his first at Richmond.

“I hope to run good,” said Hamlin, who won this season’s first iRace at virtual Homestead last month. “I’m not going to be able to practice quite as much as in weeks past, but certainly hope to run good.

“I’d like to finish in the top three. I feel like, given the experience I’ve got, I think william Byron’s going to be very tough to beat because he’s got so much iRacing experience. I certainly want to give him a run for his money and…it is a Toyota track. So, I’d like to win for that as well.”