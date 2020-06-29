Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener.

Hamlin, a Chesterfield native, raced to his fourth victory of the season — and sixth at Pocono — to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and a near-darkness Cup finish. Hamlin is now tied with Jeff Gordon for the most wins ever at the “Tricky Triangle.”

Pocono doesn’t have lights — but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.