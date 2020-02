DENTON, Texas (AP/WAVY) — Javion Hamlet had a season-high 27 points as North Texas defeated Old Dominion 64-47. Hamlet made all 10 of his foul shots.

Joe Reece paced the Monarchs (11-16, 7-7 in Conference USA) with 12 points, just ahead of Xavier Green, who finished with 11.

With the loss, ODU secures a spot in the second pod for upcoming “pod play” over the last four games, which will determine seeding in next month’s Conference USA Tournament.