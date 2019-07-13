Hall, Nnadi, other NFL names help coach annual All-Star camp

HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Youth Foundation hosted its 23rd annual All-Star camp at Armstrong Stadium on Satuday morning.

The camp, founded by local businessmen Vernon Lee and Carl Francis, has been a mainstay in the area, and has always brought in local NFL names to help out.

“Anytime I can come out and give back, I always try to do that,” said Chesapeake’s DeAngelo Hall, who retired after 13 NFL seasons.

“These kids need to know that there was a guy who was in your same situation, from your same neighborhood, from your same city, from your same boys and girls club, or youth football league, or basketball league, or church group that made it out. You can too.”

Some of the current NFL players included Virginia Beach’s Derrick Nnadi, who’s heading into his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Old Dominion alum Rashaad Coward with the Chicago Bears, Lake Taylor grad Mike Tyson, who’s now with the Green Bay Packers, as well as King’s Fork and Virginia Tech alum Chuck Clark, now with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think it’s another year of things coming together for the right reasons,” said Francis.