Hail Mary Saints; Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 10: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22. It was a bounce-back victory that came at a cost of two more injuries.

On Washington’s side, Taylor Heinicke played his worst game since taking over as the starting quarterback. Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer completed 20 of 41 passes for 248 yards, but did not throw any touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

“I think we lack a little bit of confidence right now,” said Washington head coach Ron Rivera during his post-game press conference.

Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season. That was a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half. Washington’s Antonio Gibson rushed for two touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***