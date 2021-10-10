Hail Mary Saints; Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 10: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22. It was a bounce-back victory that came at a cost of two more injuries.

On Washington’s side, Taylor Heinicke played his worst game since taking over as the starting quarterback. Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer completed 20 of 41 passes for 248 yards, but did not throw any touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

“I think we lack a little bit of confidence right now,” said Washington head coach Ron Rivera during his post-game press conference.

Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season. That was a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half. Washington’s Antonio Gibson rushed for two touchdowns.