Green Run boys, Princess Anne girls advance to state tournaments

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAV)- Elijah Kennedy scored 33 points, while teammate Jacob Booker scored 24 to lead the Green Run boys basketball team back to the state tournament. The Stallions pulled away from beach rival Salem 87-68 on Saturday.

“We’re thankful to even have this opportunity,” said Green Run head coach Kenneth Harris. “There’s a lot of teams that would love to be playing. So, just the thought of playing is excited.”

Meanwhile, Darnell Dozier’s dynasty at Princess Anne is still alive. The Cavaliers also bested Salem 75-43.