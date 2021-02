BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Green scored 16 points and Old Dominion topped UAB 65-58 on Saturday. The Monarchs avenged their 76-69 loss against UAB the day before.

Malik Curry had 11 points for Old Dominion and Kalu Ezikpe added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Quan Jackson scored a career-high 28 points for the Blazers.