Grassfield grad Jones II goes from under-recruited to NFL draft prospect

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY)- Patrick Jones II was once considered “undersized” when he played defensive line at Grassfield High School. Because of that, he wasn’t highly recruited.

“It built a chip on my shoulder,” said Jones, who went on to play at the University of Pittsburgh. Jones initially chose to play at Virginia Tech, but de-committed after Hokies head man Frank Beamer announced he would be retiring after 29 years.

Jones made the most of his opportunity, and is now set to hear his name called at this weekend’s NFL Draft. “It’s crazy,” said Jones, who finished his Pittsburgh career with 21.5 sacks. “It’s just an unreal feeling knowing everything I worked for my entire life is finally here.”

Jones added 40 pounds after his freshman season, and is now considered one of the more explosive defensive end prospects in the draft. A number of experts project he will likely be picked up somewhere in the third round on Friday night.