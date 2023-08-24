BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the big news out of Virginia Tech’s fall football camp Wednesday.

Grant Wells will be the starting quarterback for the Hokies when they open the season against Old Dominion on September 2. The senior beat out Baylor transfer Kyron Drones for the top spot in the depth chart. Although — head coach Brent Pry did say that his opponents should prepare to face both quarterbacks this season. Wells made 11 starts last year and averaged over 200 yards of total offense per game.

“Grant, his consistency throughout the spring, summer, camp, his accuracy throwing the ball, his decision making. Now he’s got to go out there and do it in Week 1 and I have a lot of faith that he will,” Pry said.

“I was anxious to see their decision but I trusted that they would make a good decision. I was just excited to get back to work and focus on the first opponent. All year I had understood what they wanted me to work on and get better at and I prioritized that pretty hard,” Wells said.