CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Grant Holloway, a professional track star from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, is one of three finalists for the Bowerman Award, which is the Heisman for Track and Field.

Holloway won the 110-meter hurdle at the World Championships in Doha back in October. He won eight national championships while at the University of Florida.

WAVY Sports Reporter Nathan Epstein asked Holloway a few questions about his career and the award.