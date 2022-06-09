NORFOLK (WAVY) – Never before has a baseball or softball team from Norfolk Public Schools ever advanced to the state semifinal round. This season, both the Granby High School baseball and softball team brought that to an end.

After dethroning defending Class 5 state champion Cox in the quarterfinal round, the Comets’ baseball team will face Freeman (from Richmond) in the semifinal round at 1:00 pm on Friday. The softball team, after beating Kempsville, will take on Stone Bridge at 10:00.

Both games will be in Leesburg.