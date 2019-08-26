Gordon wins Van’s Pro Final at ECSC, local favorite finishes second

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Second place stung just a little more on Sunday for Michael Dunphy.

With friends and family watching and cheering on the oceanfront, Dunphy finished runner-up at the Van’s Pro Men’s Final of the East Coast Surfing Championships, behind first-time winner Luke Gordon.

“I wanted to win, but you know, if you were going to tell me at the beginning of the week I was going to get second, it’s a good result for me,” said Dunphy, who was looking for his second title at this event in the last five years.

“But going into the final, you want to get first place.”

Dunphy’s top score of 8.04 put him in second place behind Gordon. In the final seconds of competition, he watched as Gordon sealed the title with a score of 9.

The 19-year old from South Carolina pumped both fists in the air as he was carried to the winner’s podium. “I really can’t believe that I just won,” he said. “I remember being a little kid and watching everybody win, and then now, I can’t believe that I’m that guy. It’s incredible.”