Goodwin, Notre Dame hold off Boston College 80-70

Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb, left, looks to pass around Boston College’s Jay Heath (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College.

Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame came into the game with a four-game losing streak, three coming against ranked opponents.

Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles.