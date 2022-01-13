Gold medalist Francena McCorory set to host her first ever track meet

HAMPTON (WAVY) – She may be off the track, but Francena McCorory isn’t close to slowing down. One of the most decorated track and field athletes in Hampton Roads history, McCorory announced her retirement from the sport over the Summer, but has been busy with the next chapter.

“I own my own meet management company. We manage and time track meets. I knew I wanted to be involved in track and field in some way,” said McCorory, who won two Olympic gold medals.

She’s set to host her first ever high school track meet, the Francena McCorory Invitational. The three-day event at the Boo Williams Sportsplex begins Jan. 28.

“The last two years have been hard to get on the track with COVID and things like that,” said McCorory. “I just wanted to have a meet so the kids can have a chance to run and display their talents.

“I’m so excited about it.”



Hundreds of athletes from all over Hampton Roads and some from as far as New Jersey are expected. Gold medalists Bianca Knight, Dwight Phillips, and local legend Lashawn Merritt will also make guest appearances.