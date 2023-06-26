James Kattato made his way to Hampton Roads and WAVY on June 19,and is loving every second of his time in the 757.

James started his broadcasting career in 2021 as a reporter in his hometown, Utica, NY. While working, he was also getting his master’s degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast & Digital Journalism. Following graduation from Syracuse, he made his way (slightly) west to Buffalo, NY, where he reported on both sports and news.

During his one year in Buffalo, James covered the Bills and Sabres, as well as personal storytelling on local athletes.

He says his goal in Hampton Roads is to go beyond the box score, and tell the stories of the people in the area, not just the athletes.

To get in contact with James or for any story ideas, you can follow him on Twitter or email him at James.Kattato@WAVY.com.