Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech.

Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight.

Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons. Gardner had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to spark Virginia to a 32-19 lead at halftime. Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***