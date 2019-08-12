Friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex drops lawsuit over home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- With 46 new players, Old Dominion held its first scrimmage of the fall camp on Monday night at the new SB Ballard Stadium.

Questions remain as to who will quarterback the Monarchs. Two junior college quarterbacks are in the mix. Stone Smartt out of California got the start at tonight's scrimmage. Messiah deWeaver, who transferred from Michigan State and spent last season at East Mississippi Community College, and Steven Williams who also played a little wide receiver on Monday.

"It's too close to call, this competition started in the spring and it's fairly even right now," Wilder said. "The good news is we have three quarterbacks that we feel like can play good football for us."

This was the first time the players practiced at the new stadium and the early reviews are good.

"It feels like an actual stadium seeing how the bleachers go up instead of up and an awkward curve," Linebacker Lawrence Garner. "Just being out here we heard the stereo, they played an ODU video, we were like 'Is that construction?' That's kind of loud'. We looked back and it was the big screen. This is it, this is definitely going to be a home field advantage, this is it."

ODU opens the season on August 31 against Norfolk State.