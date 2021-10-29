PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2021 Week 9

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A brisk Friday evening in Hampton Roads is another night of football from some of the best and brightest high school stars on the field. Check out the best plays captured by WAVY photographers tonight!
Granby vs. Lake Taylor
Kecoughtan vs. Hampton
I.C. Norcom vs. Norview
Lafayette vs. Poquoson
Yorktown vs. Warhill
