PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2021 Week 9

Friday Night Flights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A brisk Friday evening in Hampton Roads is another night of football from some of the best and brightest high school stars on the field. Check out the best plays captured by WAVY photographers tonight!

Granby vs. Lake Taylor

  • Granby vs. Lake Taylor October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Granby vs. Lake Taylor October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Granby vs. Lake Taylor October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Granby vs. Lake Taylor October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Granby vs. Lake Taylor October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)

Kecoughtan vs. Hampton

  • Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)
  • Kecoughtan vs. Hampton October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Rob Rizzo)

I.C. Norcom vs. Norview

  • I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021
    I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Jaron Witter)
  • I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021
    I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Jaron Witter)
  • I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Jaron Witter)
  • I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021
    I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/(WAVY photo/Jaron Witter)
  • I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021
    I.C. Norcom vs. Norview October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Jaron Witter)

Lafayette vs. Poquoson

  • Aaron Jones: Lafayette vs. Poquoson October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)
  • Adrien Warren: Lafayette vs. Poquoson October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)
  • Demarcus Lawrence: Lafayette vs. Poquoson October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)
  • Jaylen Pretlow: Lafayette vs. Poquoson October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)
  • Lafayette vs. Poquoson October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)

Yorktown vs. Warhill

  • Yorktown vs. Warhill October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)
  • Yorktown vs. Warhill October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)
  • Yorktown vs. Warhill October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)
  • Yorktown vs. Warhill October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)
  • Yorktown vs. Warhill October 29, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10