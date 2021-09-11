PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2021 Week 2

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Most people can tell you where they were when the events of 9/11 occurred, but Sgt. Jerome Mapp can tell you what it sounded like -- because he was there.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Mapp was working out of the Pentagon's public affairs office when the first tower in New York City was hit. Without orders to leave the Pentagon quite yet, he decided to step away from the televisions in his office for a moment.