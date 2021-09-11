PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2021 Week 2

Friday Night Flights
First Colonial vs. Princess Anne Sept. 10, 2021. (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

  • Warhill vs. Tabb Sept. 10, 2021. Warhill’s Jaedyn McAdoo running in the game’s first touchdown. (WAVY photo/Jack Noonan)
  • Warhill vs. Tabb Sept. 10, 2021. Warhill’s Liam Francique intercepts the ball late in the 4th. (WAVY photo/Jack Noonan)
  • Warhill vs. Tabb Sept. 10, 2021. Tabb’s QB Dre King drops for a pass that would fall incomplete. (WAVY photo/Jack Noonan)
  • Warhill vs. Tabb Sept. 10, 2021. Tabb’s Chad Seider stretches for an incomplete pass. (WAVY photo/Jack Noonan)
  • Warhill vs. Tabb Sept. 10, 2021. Warhill’s Liam Francisque breaking away after a reception to score an 80 yard touchdown. (WAVY photo/Jack Noonan)
  • Bethel vs. Gloucester Sept. 10, 2021. Bethel senior quarterback Braedon Swords connects with freshmen wide receiver Messiah Delhomme who walked into the endzone for the 3rd touchdown of the game. Bethel 21-Gloucester 0. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Bethel vs. Gloucester Sept. 10, 2021. Bethel senior quarterback Braedon Swords calls his own number and scores the 1st touchdown of the game, putting the Bruins on the board 7-0. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Bethel vs. Gloucester Sept. 10, 2021. Bethel senior wide receiver Richard Crowell makes a move on Gloucester linebacker Dylan Prentiss. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Bethel vs. Gloucester Sept. 10, 2021. Bruins junior defensive back Zayveon Rodgers picks off Gloucester quarterback Preston Prentiss and takes it all the way to the end zone, Bethel goes up 14-0 over Gloucester. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Bethel vs. Gloucester Sept. 10, 2021. The Dukes punter Dylan Hearon fumbles the snap in the end zone and tries to get out of it, but is tackled by linebackers Anthony Robinson and Condarious Newson for a safety.(WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

