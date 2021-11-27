Oscar Smith, Maury, Green Run and King’s Fork claim region titles

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Region champions were crowned in high school football on Friday night. Oscar Smith, the reigning Class 6 state champions, won yet another 6A region title after dispatching Western Branch 58-6.

Oscar Smith vs. Western Branch November 26, 2021 (WAVY photo/Nathan Epstein)

The Tigers (11-1) advance to the state semifinals where they will play the winner of the game between Freedom and Battlefield which will be played on Saturday.

In Class 5A, Green Run rallied to defeat Kempsville 21-17 to keep the Stallions perfect record intact. Green Run improves to 13-0, while the Chiefs fell to 9-2, both losses came at the hands of Green Run.

Green Run vs. Kempsville November 26, 2021 (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

In Class 5B, Maury won its 7th straight win as the Commodores eliminated Woodside 42-0.

Next week, in the Class 5 state semifinals, it will be all Hampton Roads showdown when Green Run hosts Maury (7-1) with a trip to the state championship at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the line.

In Class 4A, King’s Fork (11-1) defeated Warhill 41-14, giving the Bulldogs a region championship.

King’s Fork will play the winner of the game between Patrick Henry and Varina which will be played on Saturday.

The Class 3A region final between Phoebus (11-1) and York (11-1) will be played on Saturday.