Hardee’s Player of the Week: Phoebus’ Gray, Taylor

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Phoebus looks to be one of the most dangerous teams in the state. Wide receiver Kymari Gray and running back Ty’Reon Taylor lead the way for a Phantoms offense that has scored 101 combined points in the first two games of the season.

“He really does drive the guys, and he really does push to earn their confidence and trust. The guys love him and They look to him, and he looks to them, and it’s a great brotherhood,” Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt said about Gray, who had three receiving touchdowns against Menchville in a 45-6 win against the Monarchs.

In the backfield is Taylor. The junior speedster dazzled and dashed his way to 73 yards rushing and also found the end zone three times. This dynamic, running back-receiver combo looks to be handful for any opposing defense this year. The Phantoms made it all the way to the class 3 state championship game three years ago. They’re 2-0 year could be contenders come the end of the season.