Friday Night Flights season premiere

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — Hurricane Dorian forced high schools to switch their schedules around.

Some teams played on Wednesday, others will play on Saturday and some on Monday.

The marquee match up will take place Saturday when Oscar Smith plays the four-time state champions Highland Springs at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 7 p.m.

Despite the small slate of games, we still bring you an abbreviated version Friday Night Flights.

Scores from Wednesday:

Ocean Lakes 34

Kellam 7

Salem 46

Princess Anne 12

Kempsville 14

Cox 32

Bayside 27

First Colonial 0

Tallwood 0

Landstown 42

Western Branch 3

Churchland 34

Games scheduled for Saturday:

Granby at Booker T. Washington 1:00

Lake Taylor vs. Warwick (Todd Stadium) 2:00

George Wythe vs. Hampton (Darling Stadium) 2:00

Petersburg at Norcom 2:00

Norview vs. Woodside (Todd Stadium) 4:30

Episcopal at Greenbrier Christian 5:00

Bethel vs. Heritage (Darling Stadium) 6:00

Highland Springs vs. Oscar Smith (VB Sportsplex) 7:00

Games scheduled for Monday:

York at Gloucester 6:30

Great Bridge at Wilson 7:00

Bruton at King William 7:00

Grafton vs. Denbigh (Todd Stadium) 7:00

Jamestown vs. Kecoughtan (Darling Stadium) 7:00





