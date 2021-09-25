Friday Night Flights 2021: Week 4 full show

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - Virginia health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests for the week of Sept. 27 at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The vaccination clinic is available for individuals ages 12 and up however, children ages 12-17 are authorized to only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.