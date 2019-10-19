Friday Night Flights 2019: Oct. 18

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- In one of the wildest games in Hampton Roads history, Lake Taylor rallied from a 27 point deficit to defeat Norcom 57-56 in overtime on Friday night.

The Titans took a 42-40 lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Malik Newton. But on the ensuing kickoff, Norcom answered with an 85-yard touchdown return by Karon Prunty to put the Greyhounds back on top 46-42.