Friday Night Flights 2019: Oct. 11

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — N'Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, and Miami knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.

Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.