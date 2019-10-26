Friday Night Flights 2019: Oct. 25

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest first-run time in the World Cup season-opening giant slalom on Saturday, but was sharing the spotlight with New Zealand prospect Alice Robinson.

Shiffrin, who is the Olympic GS champion, had an attacking but clean run and held a big lead of 0.86 seconds over Italy's Federica Brignone after all other pre-race favorites had completed their runs.