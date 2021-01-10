Friday Night Blitz: Return To Play, Coach’s Corner, Cave Spring and Auburn Boys Basketball Previews, Hoops Highlights, Kawaun Ray

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosting the season premiere of Friday Night Blitz.

In this week’s show, the WFXR Sports team takes a look at the return to play plans for Roanoke City, Roanoke County with Parker King, and Montgomery County with David DeGuzman.

We have highlights of Pulaski County-Lord Botetourt and James River-Lord Botetourt Boys Basketball games. Former Lord Botetourt head football coach Tater Benson joins Jermaine with the Coach’s Corner. Ryan Moye previews Cave Spring and Auburn boys basketball teams trying to defend their state titles. We remember former Roanoke Catholic student-athlete Kawuan Ray.