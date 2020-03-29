Francena McCoroy “devastated” after Olympics pushed back

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Like thousands of athletes all over the world, Francena McCorory said she was “devastated” when she found out the Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed to next Summer, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I knew it was going to happen eventually,” said McCorory, who’s claimed gold in the two previous Olympic games in Rio and London, respectively. “I was sad. I’m going to be honest, I was sad, but I think it’s for the best.”

McCorory, a Bethel High School and Hampton University graduate, won gold in the 4 by 400 meter relay in each of the previous two games. She also has two world championships to her name.

Aside from dealing with the disappointment of last week’s announcement, she’s also having to improvise new ways to train, considering most tracks and training facilities are closed.

In the meantime, she spends a decent amount of time working out in Hampton, ready for when the sports world finally does resume.