Former PA star Grimes has big goals at North Carolina

PRINCESS ANNE (WAVY) – Tony Grimes may be heading into his first season at the University of North Carolina, but he has no intention sitting on the sideline.

“I’m going to try and be that dude,” Grimes said before he left for Chapel Hill back in July.

Once a five-star recruit, and ranked as the top cornerback in America while at Princess Anne High School, Grimes has shown he has the talent and even more potential to be an immediate-impact collegiate player.

“(I want to) start. That’s my goal,” said Grimes.

“I want to show them that I belong on this field as a freshman and I’m going to play as a freshman.” He will add to a defensive backfield that includes former Oscar Smith standout Cam’Ron Kelly.

To be the best, you have to beat the best. For the past five years, Clemson has stood alone as the beast of the ACC, winning two national national championships and making it to four national title games in that span.

The Tigers also happen to be one of the main reasons Grimes chose to put on a Tar Heels uniform.

“They always win, they always compete, and knowing a corner that can shut Clemson receivers down is a blessing and I think that’s going to be me one day,” said Grimes.