Former Oscar Smith star scores 36 for Nets in Summer League outing

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Cameron Thomas #8 of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a portrait during the 2021 NBA rookie photo shoot on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV (WAVY) – Cameron Thomas continues to show why he may have been one of the steals of last month’s NBA Draft.

The former star at Oscar Smith High School and the famed Oak Hill Academy led the Brooklyn Nets’ Summer League squad with 36 points in their 104-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Thomas was also a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line.

36 PTS

11-11 FT@24_camthomas has taken Vegas by storm 📼 pic.twitter.com/dK6IE7gShA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 16, 2021

Thomas’ total is the most in a NBA Summer League game since Josh Hart scored 37 in 2018. The former LSU Tiger is now the Summer League’s leading scorer, averaging 27 points through four games.