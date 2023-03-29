PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Without a doubt, Drew Williamson left his mark on the Old Dominion men’s basketball program. To this day, he holds the school record with 130 consecutive games played from 2003 to 2007.

But there is one thing he says still haunts him; losing twice in the NCAA Tournament.

His Monarchs fell to Michigan State in 2005, then were bounced by Butler in 2007. “It was one of those things where you wanted to get to the NCAA Tournament, and you wanted to win a game.

“That was the one thought…let’s win one game,” said Williamson.

He’s has more than made up for those two losses. Williamson is now an assistant coach for Florida Atlantic, which became just the third nine seed ever to make the Final Four with a win over three-seed Kansas State last weekend.

“It’s surreal to be in this moment,” said Williamson.

“Drew has always found his way to the winner’s circle,” said former ODU head man Blaine Taylor, who coached Williamson during that time.