(WAVY) – One of the best point guards in Old Dominion history, Drew Williamson is now an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic.

The Owls are in the Final Four this weekend where they will play San Diego State. The winning team will play the winner of the game between Miami and Connecticut for the national championship.

Before he made his way to Boca Raton as a coach, Williamson was a star guard in the mid-2000’s for ODU.

“He had swag before there was swag” former ODU coach Blaine Taylor said. “Drew had command of the room. If he said something in the huddle, everybody took notice.”

Now Williamson is part of an FAU program that has caught the attention of the college basketball world is just the third 9-seed to make a Final Four.

“All three assistants looked at each other and we just said, is this real right now?” Williamson said. “Are we really headed to the Final Four in Houston?”

Williamson had plenty of memorable moments during his ODU playing days, one of those came in 2006 when he hit a game-winning three pointer against Jim Larranaga’s George Mason team — the same Mason team that made a Final Four run of its own that season.

“Funny story with that one, we played Miami last season the first game of the year,” Williamson said. “I talked to coach Larranaga before the game and he was like ‘I still can’t get over that shot you made against us’.”

It was one of the greatest celebrations, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” Blaine Taylor said. “He such an understated cat, and all of a sudden he’s down there showing his jersey to the students, they were going crazy, his teammates were going crazy.”

Williamson was a part of two teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament, in 2005 when the Monarchs lost to Michigan State and in 2007 when ODU lost to Butler in a season in which Old Dominion received an at-large bid.

“That has haunted me my entire career,” Williamson said. “Let’s get to the NCAA Tournament. Let’s just win one game — since that moment just wanting to be a part of what we’re doing (at FAU) right now has been motivation.”

And now his Owls are just two wins away from an unthinkable national championship.

“It’s surreal to be in this moment.”