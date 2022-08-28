NORFOLK (WAVY) – Joe Smith has never forgotten where he comes from. The former no. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft spent Saturday back at his old stomping grounds in Norfolk, helping local children as they head into the upcoming school year.

Smith, who played for 12 different NBA teams over 17 seasons from 1995 to 2011, helped organize and host “Community Day” at Lakewood Park. The event provided free food, drink, entertainment and school supplies for more than 250 youngsters who stopped by.

“It means a lot for me to able to come back to the area where I grew up, the area where I went to school all the way through high school, and be able to give back to the kids,” said Smith, who starred at Maury High School and later at the University of Maryland.