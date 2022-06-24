BROOKLYN, NY (WAVY) – Dereon Seabron may not have heard his name called during Thursday’s draft, but he will still play in the NBA.
The former Lake Taylor forward signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is expected to spend the majority of this upcoming season with their G-League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. This deal also gives Seabron an opportunity to play up to 50 games with the Pelicans during the regular season.
Before joining the NBA, Seabron played college ball at North Carolina State where he started 40 of his 56 games played. In the 2021-22 season, he was recognized as the ACC Most Improved Player going from an average of 5.2 points per game in the 2020-21 season to 17.3 points per game the following season.
With the Pelicans’ summer league play starting on July 9th, Seabron could play for the team as early as next month.