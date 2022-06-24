BROOKLYN, NY (WAVY) – Dereon Seabron may not have heard his name called during Thursday’s draft, but he will still play in the NBA.

The former Lake Taylor forward signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is expected to spend the majority of this upcoming season with their G-League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. This deal also gives Seabron an opportunity to play up to 50 games with the Pelicans during the regular season.

𝐑𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡 ➡️ 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬



Congrats to @DBSeabron1 on signing a two-way contract with the @PelicansNBA 🐺‼️ pic.twitter.com/LSS9nfsj8N — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 24, 2022

Before joining the NBA, Seabron played college ball at North Carolina State where he started 40 of his 56 games played. In the 2021-22 season, he was recognized as the ACC Most Improved Player going from an average of 5.2 points per game in the 2020-21 season to 17.3 points per game the following season.

With the Pelicans’ summer league play starting on July 9th, Seabron could play for the team as early as next month.