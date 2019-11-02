Florida International holds off Old Dominion 24-17

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Hayden Wolff #11 of the Old Dominion Monarchs looks to pass against the FIU Golden Panthers in the first half at Ricardo Silva Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as Florida International battled to a 24-17 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA), which had won three consecutive games before being upset by Middle Tennessee 50-17 last week, led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan ran in from the 1 to go up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game. Old Dominion marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.

The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and FIU took over on ODU’s 46. The Monarch defense stiffened, forcing a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball on their own 9. Two plays later Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.

Jose Borregales had field goals of 21, 31 and 42 yards in the first half to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead at the break.

Wolff, who made his collegiate debut, threw for 169 yards for Old Dominion (1-8, 0-5), which has dropped eight straight.