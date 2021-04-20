Five area teams will host state football semifinals on Saturday

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – It’s going to be one busy football Saturday in Hampton Roads.
Five- yes, five- local teams will play in state semifinals, and all of them will have homefield advantage. Should any of them win, they will host state title games the following weekend.
Class 6
Massaponax (8-0) vs. Oscar Smith (7-0); 2:00 pm at Oscar Smith High School
Class 5
Highland Springs (8-0) vs. Maury (6-1); 2:00 pm at Powhatan Field
Class 4
King George (8-0) vs. Lake Taylor (6-0); 2:00 pm at Lake Taylor High School
Class 3
Independence (5-1) vs. Lafayette (7-0); 2:00 pm at Wanner Stadium
Class 2
Stuarts Draft (7-1) vs. Poquoson (4-2); 1:00 pm at Bailey Field