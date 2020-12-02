First trip to NSU in 52 years, ODU holds off Spartans 80-66

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A.J. Oliver and Malik Curry each scored 17 and Joe Reece added 16 points for Old Dominion, who held off a depleted Norfolk State team 80-66 on Wednesday night. The Monarchs (2-1) made the trip to Joe Echolls Hall for the first time in 52 years.

Playing without Joe Bryant and Kashaun Hicks, the Spartans (2-1) trailed 11-0 out of the gates, but fought back to make it a one-point game with 5:47 to go. The Monarchs responded with another 11-0 run to close out the game.

Devante Carter paced NSU with 15 points.

