NORFOLK (WAVY) – The high school baseball season ended more than a week ago, but some of the top talent in Hampton Roads was able to enjoy one final game, thanks to the efforts of Claudell Clark and the Hampton Roads Sports Commission.

The Bud Methany Baseball Complex on Old Dominion’s campus hosted the inaugural All-Tidewater Baseball Challenge, which featured the All-Tidewater team as selected by the Virginian Pilot and the Daily Press.