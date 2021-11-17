Falden’s put-back lifts JMU to 79-78 road win over Eastern Kentucky; Dukes now 3-0

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points and Charles Falden beat the final buzzer with the go-ahead bucket as James Madison edged past Eastern Kentucky, 79-78, to improve to 3-0.

Falden, who scored 10 points, grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and his put-back was good to give the Dukes the victory. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison and Jannson Williams had 21 points and three blocks for the Colonels.

Not going to get tired of this for a while: that final sequence extended (Chuck's Version) ⬇️@SportsCenter | #SCTop10#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/v2iYTfgIHr — JMU Men's Basketball (@JMUMBasketball) November 17, 2021

The Dukes, who beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday, will face another former CAA rival in George Mason on Friday night. The Patriots are 3-0 and face No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.