NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points as Old Dominion narrowly beat Northeastern 66-62. Joe Reece added 11 points for the Monarchs, and Malik Curry chipped in 10 points, along with eight assists.

Ezikpe, who nailed the go-ahead free throws with just over a minute to play, also grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked a career-best four shots.

Shaquille Walters led the Huskies with 17 points.