HAMPTON (WAVY) – Jeremy Blunt enjoyed his first state champion as the head coach at Phoebus High School last season, but his Phantoms are far from satisfied.

“I feel like we got more of a target on our backs because we got to defend that state title,” said running back Ty’Reon Taylor.

Even after losing last year’s starting quarterback Mark Wagner and explosive wide receiver Kymari Gray (now at Hampton University), the Phantoms still have a number of playmakers at key positions and are looking to contend again.

“We have a talented roster, we know,” said Blunt. “We have a roster that understands what it means to put a goal in place and achieve that goal, but if we’re coming out fast and we’re putting up big points early, and we don’t look disciplined and we don’t look like we can execute on film, then we have some issues.”

The first test for Phoebus will be Sept. 1 against Menchville High School.