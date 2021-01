PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Quarterback Taylor Heinicke became the talk of the football world on Saturday night. The all-time leading passer in Old Dominion history threw for 305 yards, a touchdown, rushed for another score, and almost led the Washington Football team to an upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heinicke sat down with the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein to look back at his incredible night.