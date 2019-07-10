Even in a loss, Lionsbridge FC celebrates historic night of soccer

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – There’s no doubt, Lionsbridge FC, a local semi-professional team founded only two seasons ago, would have liked the score to be closer.

Even after a 5-0 loss, there was no denying a historic Tuesday night. Lionsbridge welcomed the Richmond Kickers to Pomoco Stadium, which was the first time a professional soccer team had ever played a game on the Peninsula.

“It’s an awesome night for the community,” said Lionsbridge co-founder Mike Vest.

It was the first time in 22 years a professional team of any kind paid a visit to the Peninsula. In 1996, the Golden State Warriors, which featured Norfolk’s Joe Smith, took on a John Calipari-coached New Jersey Nets squad inside the Hampton Coliseum.

As they have been since Lionsbridge first started, fans packed Pomoco and made their presence felt. “The fan base has been brilliant,” said Lionsbridge head coach Chris Walley.