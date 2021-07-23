Evan Beck enjoys dominant stretch; wins state open, Eastern Am in back-to-back weeks

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – In all honesty, Evan Beck can’t really explain it. The graduate of Norfolk Academy and Wake Forest really hasn’t been practicing a whole lot, but his golf game seems to be as dialed in as ever.

Last week, Beck won the Virginia State Golf Association State Open for the second time in his career, a week after winning the prestigious Eastern Amateur title at Elizabeth Manor in Portsmouth.

“I can’t really describe it,” said Beck. “It’s fun to be out there and compete, and prove to myself I can still play a little bit.”