ESPN sportscaster and alumnus Jay Harris to speak at upcoming ODU event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ESPN’s Jay Harris will return to Norfolk to participate in an upcoming event at his alma mater.

The conversation at Old Dominion University will be held Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chandler Recital Hall at ODU’s Diehn Fine and Performing Arts Center. Fellow ODU alumnus Mitch Brown will moderate the discussion.

Harris, who earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication in 1987 in ODU’s Communication & Theatre Arts Department, joined ESPN in February 2003. Harris hosted many shows at the network and is currently hosting weekend and weekday morning editions of “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s flagship news and information program.

Harris won a Sports Emmy with “SportsCenter” in 2004 and 2005, a recipient of a Silver World Medal from the New York Festival Awards, a Robert L. Vann Award from the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and an EXCEL Award from the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals. He’s also a member of ODU’s Board of Visitors.

This event is co-sponsored by the Department of Communication & Theatre Arts, Student Engagement and Enrollment Services, the ODU Alumni Association and the Office of Distance Learning.

Free parking is available in the 49th Street garage.